Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA lowered Mirvac Group to a sell rating and set a $2.16 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Mirvac Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRVGF opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. Mirvac Group has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

