Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.09 Million in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,813,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,843 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,145.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,078,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 991,540 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 218,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,648,000 after purchasing an additional 709,696 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 401,400 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,087. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $93.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.09.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.