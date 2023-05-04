MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Jennifer Leigh Hauschildt Buys 1,293 Shares of Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) Director Jennifer Leigh Hauschildt purchased 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $24,954.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,438.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $293.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.96.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MOFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

