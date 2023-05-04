MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Charles N. Reeves Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,182.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance
MOFG opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $293.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.96. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $35.58.
MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on MOFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.
MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.