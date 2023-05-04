MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Charles N. Reeves Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,182.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

MOFG opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $293.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.96. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $35.58.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

