Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Up 4%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating) shot up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 7,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 46,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$30.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

