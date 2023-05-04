Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of MSBIP traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 33,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,334. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $27.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Richard Dean Bingham bought 5,200 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $99,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Dean Bingham acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $99,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $41,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at $805,378.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,322 shares of company stock valued at $150,873 and sold 4,800 shares valued at $108,272.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

