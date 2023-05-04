MidCap Financial Investment Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MFIC)

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.

MidCap Financial Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MidCap Financial Investment has a payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.1%.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MFIC stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,503. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.

In other MidCap Financial Investment news, CEO Tanner Powell sold 8,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $100,068.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,096.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFIC shares. TheStreet cut shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

