Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Boosted by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 190,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,123 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,868,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,289,000 after acquiring an additional 77,147 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,530,800. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $60.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.