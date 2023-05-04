Michael J. Dunlap Acquires 4,000 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) COO Michael J. Dunlap purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,953.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBINM traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,769. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

