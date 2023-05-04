MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Issues Earnings Results

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $14.42. 1,382,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,170. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

