MetLife (NYSE:MET) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.11. 12,379,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,105. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.53. MetLife has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

