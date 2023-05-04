Meter Stephen Van Sells 4,480 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Meter Stephen Van also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Meter Stephen Van sold 434 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $17,099.60.
Federated Hermes Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FHI traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.06.
Federated Hermes Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 39.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,097 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after buying an additional 690,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after buying an additional 415,409 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 517,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after buying an additional 376,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Federated Hermes Company Profile
Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
