Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $49.03 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $49.03 million and approximately $184,181.16 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.87 or 0.00009884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,338,995 coins and its circulating supply is 17,077,177 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,332,920 with 17,075,110 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.86403685 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $205,481.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

