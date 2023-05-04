Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $120,916.59

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $120,916.59 and $1,392.54 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture launched on September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.