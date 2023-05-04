Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 393 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $68,401.65.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.03. 33,947,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,309,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $244.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

