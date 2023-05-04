Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.53

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.53 and traded as low as C$5.11. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$5.16, with a volume of 3,900 shares.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.17, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.53. The company has a market cap of C$63.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

