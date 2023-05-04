Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 108,240 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.17% of Medtronic worth $175,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $89.16. 478,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,283,524. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average is $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

