McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $33.31. 11,861 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

