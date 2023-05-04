McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,594 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock worth $8,724,369. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $171.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

