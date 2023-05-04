McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,011. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.78 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.14%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

