McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of C($0.47) per share for the quarter.
McEwen Mining Trading Up 3.0 %
MUX stock traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.21. 7,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,878. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$579.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.29.
About McEwen Mining
