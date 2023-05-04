McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of C($0.47) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining Trading Up 3.0 %

MUX stock traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.21. 7,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,878. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$579.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.29.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

