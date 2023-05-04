McEwen Mining (MUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 72.16%.

Shares of NYSE:MUX traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.98. 98,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,997. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $425.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

