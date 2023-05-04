McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.8% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.74. The stock had a trading volume of 533,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,989. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $298.80.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,093. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

