Martin Kearney Birmingham Acquires 1,500 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $24,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FISI stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.09. 179,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,227. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $232.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,367,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 115,703 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 95,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 146.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,422 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

