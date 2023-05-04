Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY23 guidance to $11.05-11.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.05-$11.85 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE VAC traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.51. 133,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,969. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.41.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,540,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after acquiring an additional 62,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.