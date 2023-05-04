Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.97-8.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72. Marriott International also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.09-2.15 EPS.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.0 %

MAR stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,755. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.92 and its 200-day moving average is $162.73.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Marriott International by 8.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 9.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

