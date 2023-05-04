Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Position Cut by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 560.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,295,000 after buying an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Markel by 59.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 1,757.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 32.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 86.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,335.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,299.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,301.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,458.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 150 shares of company stock valued at $201,476 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

