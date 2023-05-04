Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.18. 10,802,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,619,675. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,078,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after buying an additional 153,104 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $2,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

