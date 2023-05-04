MAP Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $132,458.67 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $105.61 million and approximately $132,458.67 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

MAP Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.