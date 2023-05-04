Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Announces Earnings Results

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Manitowoc Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $16.34. 66,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Manitowoc by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Manitowoc

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

