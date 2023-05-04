Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Announces Earnings Results

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Manitowoc Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MTW traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $16.34. 66,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $20.20.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Manitowoc by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
