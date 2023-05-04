Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.