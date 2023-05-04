Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $987,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,419,000 after acquiring an additional 922,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,414 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 616,012 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $58.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

