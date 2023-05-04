Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $71.40 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,007,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,585 shares of company stock worth $1,868,841. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.