Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Diageo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Diageo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $186.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $197.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.16%.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.22) to GBX 4,200 ($52.47) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.98) to GBX 3,700 ($46.23) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.48) to GBX 2,750 ($34.36) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

