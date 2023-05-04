Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 71.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 64.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,058.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.