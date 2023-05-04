Maiar DEX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26,478.45 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $21.57 million and $26,478.45 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00026410 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019422 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017942 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,042.01 or 0.99961598 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000066 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $24,918.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.