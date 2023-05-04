Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.78. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE MMP opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after buying an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after buying an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after buying an additional 298,162 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after buying an additional 269,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

