Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.0475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 81.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

