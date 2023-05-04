Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.0475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.
Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 81.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.
Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of MMP stock opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.
