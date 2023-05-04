Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 3024613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.25 ($0.34).

Made Tech Group Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,850.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Made Tech Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Made Tech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Made Tech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.