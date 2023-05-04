MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Gap Down to $57.04

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.04, but opened at $51.21. MACOM Technology Solutions shares last traded at $51.30, with a volume of 186,335 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $437,779.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,984.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $437,779.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,984.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $2,808,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at $13,731,882.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,820 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Articles

