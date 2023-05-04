Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75 to $1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAC. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.22.

NYSE:MAC opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Macerich has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $14.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

