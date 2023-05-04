Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Macerich also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.75 to $1.85 EPS.

NYSE MAC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.54. 583,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Macerich has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -226.67%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

