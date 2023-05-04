LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Shares Down 0.4%

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.90 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.29). Approximately 2,415,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,034,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.40 ($1.29).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.20) price objective on shares of LXI REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on shares of LXI REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
LXI REIT Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,144.44 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72.
LXI REIT Dividend Announcement
LXI REIT Company Profile
The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.
