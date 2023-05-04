Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.42. 1,611,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,154. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $77.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.21.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.
