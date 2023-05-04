Loom Network (LOOM) Price Reaches $0.0565 on Top Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $64.01 million and $84.07 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

