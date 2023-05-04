Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11,693.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,137 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $160,336,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after buying an additional 1,185,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.08. 798,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,872. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

