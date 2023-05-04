Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.35.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $427.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.00 and a one year high of $434.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

