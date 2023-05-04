Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Invests $208,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,181.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:BDX traded down $9.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.60 and a 200-day moving average of $244.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

