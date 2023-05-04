Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Buys 162 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises approximately 1.0% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.19.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.