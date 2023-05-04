Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives $244.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $263.50 on Thursday. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $609,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Littelfuse by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

